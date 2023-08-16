More mosquitoes with WNV detected in Connecticut, this time in Waterbury, Hebron, Wethersfield

As of Tuesday, Aug. 15, a total of 26 mosquitoes that tested positive for WNV have been found in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — More mosquitoes trapped in Connecticut last week have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 15, a total of 26 mosquitoes found in Connecticut have tested positive for WNV.

Recent detections for the week of Aug. 7 were located in Bridgeport, Darien, Hebron, Norwalk, Stamford, Wallingford, Waterbury and Wethersfield.

Wethersfield has a total of five mosquitoes carrying WNV found this season so far. One was found on July 17, three found on July 27, and the most recent one on Aug. 9, all at the Goff Road trap site.

Stamford has a total of six mosquitoes positive for WNV, between two trapping sites at Cove Island Park and Sleepy Hollow Park. Two of them were found at Cove Island last week.

Waterbury found its first WNV-positive mosquito at its Hamilton Park trapping site on Aug. 8.

"While there's no need to panic, it's essential to stay proactive and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety and well-being," the Waterbury Health Department told city residents on Facebook on Wednesday.

Those precautions include using bug repellent with DEET, covering up with long layers, draining any standing water, and using screens for doors and windows.

There have been no reported human cases of WNV so far this season.

A total of 185 mosquitoes that tested positive for WNV were found in Connecticut in 2022, along with seven human cases reported.

