Heat this winter to cost some families thousands more, more state funding for low income families available

$21 million is coming to Connecticut to help low-income families pay heating bills this winter, experts say heating is its highest price in 10 years

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Winter is almost here and the cost of heating is expected to break the bank more than in years past.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association said the average cost to heat a home this winter will rise about 17 percent since last year.

Luckily, help is on the way to thousands of Connecticut families after a new assistance package was passed in the House and Senate, but not everyone thinks the funding is enough.

"Heat or eat should not be your choice," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

It's a question thousands of households across the state face each winter, but this year, heating costs are at their highest price over the last year ten years.

"It looks like it could be a cold winter with energy prices spiking up," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

About 1,100 households in just the Greater New Haven area got financial assistance last year. This winter, even more are in need.

"The needs don’t stop. As energy rises, people are in more need and coming out of the pandemic we’ve been extremely busy and we’re ready to serve our community," said Ebony Rainge, director of energy programs at Community Action Agency in New Haven.

A $1 billion package for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program was just passed in the House and Senate, giving $21 million to Connecticut and between $100 to $600 each month to help eligible families with heating bills.

"In a state like Connecticut, one out of three families are going to struggle paying their energy costs," said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

Natural gas users are facing the largest spike, with prices expected to soar almost $1,000 according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

For oil, it's expected to go up over $2,000 more and $1,300 more for electric heating.

But, not everyone thinks the funding is a big win.

Connecticut Republicans calling it an "insufficient increase." Leaders said the state needs at least $55 million to have the same benefit levels as last year.

“Instead of a 40% cut to the program, this is now a 26% cut. A cut is still a cut." said Connecticut Republicans in a statement.

What's agreed upon is the projected high costs for households this winter and concerns over oil supply.

"I can’t promise you what supply will look like in January or February, we're in a very turbulent time, now is the time to plan ahead," said Gov. Lamont.

For more information on energy assistance programs or how to apply, click here.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.