More than 100 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition seized in New Britain

State police said many of the firearms were ghost guns, which departments around the state are seeing more often.

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than 100 guns, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and three homemade explosive devices were among the weapons seized by state police in New Britain, after almost a year-long investigation into the production and sale of illegal firearms.

"These firearms include multiple fully-automatic firearms, semi-automatic firearms. Shotguns, pistols, pistols with threaded barrels and hundreds of high-capacity magazines," said Lt. Anthony Giuliano, of the Connecticut State Police.

State police arrested 39-year-old Steven Gerent-Mastrianni, who is now facing several charges including firearms trafficking. Police said they also found a 3D printer and parts of pistols that appeared to have been made with the printer. Police said many of the guns they found are considered ghost guns, which don't have a serial number.

"Unfortunately, these guns end up in the wrong hands. They go around our licensing and gun statutes and they end up in the wrong hands and sooner or later they're gonna end up hurting somebody," said state police commissioner James Rovella.

According to state police, it's something they're seeing more often. In 2020, Waterbury police seized 3 ghost guns, New Haven police seized 3 and Hartford seized 7.

In 2021, those numbers went up across the board. 9 in Waterbury, 15 in New Haven and 29 in Hartford.

This year, Waterbury police have already seized 4, New Haven 10, and Hartford, 20 and that's just in the first three-and-a-half months of the year.

"4 or 5 years ago the issue of ghost guns may have been a theoretical issue or a distant problem, today it is a very real present and growing problem," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Just this week in New Haven, police found multiple ghost guns following a shooting right outside of a school.

"We have more of these on the street today than we've ever had in decades," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

According to officials, the issue is not exclusive to Connecticut, it's seen around the country. This week, President Biden issued an executive order to crack down on ghost guns. Banning un-serialized firearm kits, and requiring manufacturers include serial numbers, and become licensed.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League argues the focus should be on being tougher on criminals, rather than creating tougher legislation.

"These things are still happening in our state and we have had this law for years. It does not stop criminals," said Holly Sullivan, president of the CCDL. "This legislation will not fix anything because it is targeting a device and not the individual behind it," she said.

In Connecticut, ghost guns became illegal in 2019. Those manufactured before then were grandfathered in, but this year Governor Lamont has been pushing for those to be registered as well.

