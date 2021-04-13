More than $49 million in state funding expected to go towards building more affordable housing in CT

Gov. Lamont made the announcement on Monday pending approval by the State Bond Commission on Friday, April 16 at 11 a.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont announced on Monday that more than $49 million in state funding will go towards the development of hundres of affordable housing units throughout Connecticut pending the approval of the State Bond Comission.

The Governor, who is the chair of the commission, anticipates the approval of the funds and says is part of his administration's effort to expand mix-income housing opetion in the state.

“Helping all Connecticut residents afford high-quality housing in the community of their choice supports families, kickstarts the economy, and makes neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work,” Governor Lamont said. “As more and more families decide to build their future in Connecticut, it’s vital we invest in housing. An investment in housing is an investment in family stability, children’s success, and the economic health of our entire state.”

If approved, the funding will support the following projects:

Branford : Parkside Phase 1, 67 Units, $3,795,000

: Parkside Phase 1, 67 Units, $3,795,000 Farmington : New Horizons Expansion, 22 Units, $2,200,000

: New Horizons Expansion, 22 Units, $2,200,000 Hartford : Martin Luther King Apartments, 155 Units, $4,000,000

: Martin Luther King Apartments, 155 Units, $4,000,000 Hartford : Northeast Hartford Affordable Housing II, 78 Units, $2,700,000

: Northeast Hartford Affordable Housing II, 78 Units, $2,700,000 Hartford : Westbrook Village Phase IV, 60 Units, $3,900,000

: Westbrook Village Phase IV, 60 Units, $3,900,000 New Haven : 340+ Dixwell, 69 Units, $3,358,000

: 340+ Dixwell, 69 Units, $3,358,000 New Haven : Hill Central Phase I, 64 Units, $2,831,200

: Hill Central Phase I, 64 Units, $2,831,200 New Haven : MLK/Tyler, 56 Units, $3,320,000

: MLK/Tyler, 56 Units, $3,320,000 New Haven : Richard Street Apartments, 23 Units, $2,000,000

: Richard Street Apartments, 23 Units, $2,000,000 Newington : Cedar Pointe, 72 Units, $4,000,000

: Cedar Pointe, 72 Units, $4,000,000 Orange : Lascana Homes, 46 Units, $3,600,000

: Lascana Homes, 46 Units, $3,600,000 Salisbury : Sarum Village Phase III, 10 Units, $1,500,000

: Sarum Village Phase III, 10 Units, $1,500,000 Stafford : Woodland Springs II, 79 Units, $4,000,000

: Woodland Springs II, 79 Units, $4,000,000 Stamford : Lawnhill Terrace 4, 34 Units, $1,625,000

: Lawnhill Terrace 4, 34 Units, $1,625,000 Waterbury : Linden, 44 Units, $3,775,000

: Linden, 44 Units, $3,775,000 Willimantic: Hevrin Terrace, 90 Units, $2,664,000

The State Bond Commision will vote of the funding allocation during its meeting on Friday, April 16 at 11 a.m.

