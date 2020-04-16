More than half of Connecticut has filled out Census

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz says Connecticut has one of the highest response rates.

HARTFORD, Conn — In the midst of this pandemic, we are also in the middle of the census.

During a news briefing Thursday morning Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz reminded everyone to fill out their census while they’re spending a little extra time at home.

However, she also said Connecticut has one of the highest response rates.

“We are the top responding amongst our New England peers, there are seven states amongst our region and we are so excited that we are above the national average and we are leading the way in US census response rates despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

So far more than 50% of household in Connecticut have filled out their 2020 census, but the lieutenant governor is hoping that number continues to grow.

While they've put going door to door off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are reminding everyone you can fill it out online.

The federal government uses the census to figure out how to distribute federal funds.

“It’s more important than it’s ever been because of federal disaster relief and many of the safety net programs that are state relies on upon our funded by critical federal dollars," said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz.

The state also gets Medicare and Medicaid funds based off the census.