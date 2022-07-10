2-alarm fire rips through multi-family home in New Haven

No injuries were reported from the fire on Hallock Avenue Sunday morning.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters fought a 2-alarm fire on Hallock Avenue in The Hill neighborhood New Haven on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m.

Fire officials said that they had to evacuate the 3-story wood-frame home before they could put out the blaze, taking up a defensive position and pouring water on it from outside.

Before they evacuated, firefighters searched for any occupants and found none. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Fire on all 3 floors. Evacuating the building all units to across the street for power lines down — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) July 10, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

