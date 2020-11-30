Big sales you can shop now for Cyber Monday

If you're not completely tired from Black Friday shopping, today is another massive shopping day! It's Cyber Monday!

According to the Associated Press, online sales are expected to reach 12.7 billion on Monday. Believe it or not, that's about a 35% increase from 2019.

Retailers like Amazon, ebay, and Walmart already have their discounts up with new deals potentially popping up throughout the day.

A lot of companies use Cyber Monday to offer some crazy discounts on big tech items.

Hulu is offering an online only promotion for it's AD supported plan which is now only $1.99 a month for an entire year!

Old Navy is having a big sale offering 50% off everything for online orders.

Other places with big online sales include Target, Best Buy, and AT&T.

Target is offering Google Nest mini's for $18.99, which is $30 off the original price, and a $50 discount on Apple Airpods Pro True Headphones.

A 12.4" touch screen Microsoft Surface is $100 off this morning on Staples.com.

Kohl's is offering a Ninja Pressure Cooker for $199, and you get $15 Kohl's cash for every $50 you spend.