Valentine's Day flower shopping in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — When you think of Valentine’s Day, you probably also think of flowers of course!
FOX61’s Margaux Farrell takes us to a local shop in Marlborough to show us what the holiday of love means for them.
"We have been in business in Marlborough now for 15 years," It's So Ranunculus Flower Shop part owner, Craig Robinson said.
Craig, his wife, and daughter run the shop as a family owned and operated business.
Robinson says he looks forward to coming in every morning. And on Valentine’s Day, work is even more exciting and especially busy!
"From a financial standpoint, it’s a wonderful day," Robinson said. "It’s the single biggest day of our year, every year."
"It’s a lot of adrenaline," Craig's daughter and part owner, Leah O'Hearn said. "It’s a high paced moment, it’s one of my favorite holidays."
But revenue aside, they say the flowers packaged here carry a deeper meaning as well.
"Going to a house, having an arrangement in your hand, showing it to somebody, and the look on their face, I hope every florist gets the same look because ours is outstanding," Robinson explained.
"I love the energy that comes through the door of people wanting to give flowers for a really great reason," said O'Hearn. "We’re sharing love, and we’re showing people that we care about each other, and a really awesome way to do it is with flowers."
The flowers at this shop are also far from your every day average bouquets.
"We are not just about those traditional roses, we like to mix and match with colors," O'Hearn said. "It’s not just a red and pink holiday, we like to make sure that we are also picking flowers that symbolize the person they’re giving them to."
She says the flowers symbolize the person you love, and show them just how much they mean to you.
And while you have your fair share of choices on where to buy, O'Hearn hopes you’ll consider the mom and pop shops.
"Shop local please, O'Hearn said. "I know that we live in this crazy convenient life of just shopping around, and maybe just running into a store that’s maybe not your local flower shop because it’s convenient because you’re trying to do a lot of things, but I really push that flower shops need to stay around, and you have to support local."
So whether you’ll be getting or giving flowers this year, we hope you have a happy Valentine’s Day.