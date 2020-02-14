Valentine's Day flower shopping in Marlborough

Robinson says he looks forward to coming in every morning. And on Valentine’s Day, work is even more exciting and especially busy!



"From a financial standpoint, it’s a wonderful day," Robinson said. "It’s the single biggest day of our year, every year."



"It’s a lot of adrenaline," Craig's daughter and part owner, Leah O'Hearn said. "It’s a high paced moment, it’s one of my favorite holidays."



But revenue aside, they say the flowers packaged here carry a deeper meaning as well.



"Going to a house, having an arrangement in your hand, showing it to somebody, and the look on their face, I hope every florist gets the same look because ours is outstanding," Robinson explained.



"I love the energy that comes through the door of people wanting to give flowers for a really great reason," said O'Hearn. "We’re sharing love, and we’re showing people that we care about each other, and a really awesome way to do it is with flowers."



The flowers at this shop are also far from your every day average bouquets.



"We are not just about those traditional roses, we like to mix and match with colors," O'Hearn said. "It’s not just a red and pink holiday, we like to make sure that we are also picking flowers that symbolize the person they’re giving them to."



She says the flowers symbolize the person you love, and show them just how much they mean to you.