Foodie Friday: Eggs & Co. in Newtown

This morning, our Foodie Friday tour headed to a place that says they have the Passion for Good Friends, Good Food and Good Song.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — John Kantzas feels right at home cracking nearly 80 thousand eggs a year at his restaurant, Eggs and Company in Newtown, just off Highway 25.

"This is so rewarding, he says. "It is not about the money, I love what I do, I look forward to coming every day."

And his customers love coming in. Employee, Michael Madison says visitors have become like a second family to him.

"I am in here every morning and most afternoons for lunch," John Belfiore, Naugatuck said.

Eggs and Co. lead server, Lacey Hein says the restaurant is really family run, and she can feel it in the environment when she goes in to work every day.

“It is a first rate breakfast each and every time," Madison added. "It doesn’t make a difference what you order -- whether it’s an omelette, pancakes, or something else waffles.

Eggs & Co. 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The menu mixes American and Greek inspired favorites. One of the most popular picks is the breakfast bomb sandwich

The serves up two eggs, double meat, hash brown patty and shoes on a Portuguese roll -- employees say you can also get it on a bagel.

Kantzas credits his wife of 40 years for the menu’s popularity.

He proposed to Sandra after two weeks of dating and had a Valentine’s Day message for her Friday.

“I will never stop loving her and I care a lot for her and there is nothing I would not do for her and I could never live without her,” Kantzas said.

Kantzas had a message for his customers too.