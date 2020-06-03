Foodie Friday: New Triple A Diner

Whether you’re one for a booth, or a seat at the counter, the team here is ready to welcome you!

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — No matter the time of day, the New Triple A Diner is ready to serve up your favorites.

Located on Main Street in East Hartford, the 24-hour menu boasts of a Triple A Omelette with feta, sausage, bacon, and potatoes and the Triple A Special Burger with two patties, lettuce, tomato, a pickle and coleslaw.

The Happy Waitress is also a hit – grilled cheese with bacon tomato and fries.

Whether you’re one for a booth, or a seat at the counter, the team here is ready to welcome you!

Triple A Diner 1/3

2/3

3/3

1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Also, it's not just about breakfast, the Diner is open 24/7. Take a look at these cakes!