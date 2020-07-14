HARTFORD, Conn. — On this edition of Healthy Direction, Dr. Kusher from Compass Fat Loss talks about how to keep patients on track during their weight loss journey. He has worked with manufacturers to offer his clients key foods they might be wanting. From gluten-free to low-carb, these foods help his patients to still enjoy foods they always have. Healthy Direction is sponsored by Compass Fat Loss.
Healthy Direction welcomes Compass Fat Loss to talk about staying on track
Dr. Kusher from Compass Fat Loss joins Healthy Direction to share how he keeps his patients on track.