Healthy Direction explores a new technology used in weight loss

HARTFORD, Conn. — In this edition of Healthy Direction, Dr. Kusher from Compass Fat Loss explains how his program is introducing a novel diagnostic tool which takes the program to an entirely new level, uncovering health risks like they never could before. It gives a much deeper look at patients’ risks for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and a host of other metabolic conditions. This process gives even more data to assess progress and view areas which may need more attention, resulting in the best available outcomes yet following the Compass Fat Loss Program.