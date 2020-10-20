x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Morning Show

Healthy Direction explores a new technology used in weight loss

Dr. Kusher from Compass Fat Loss explains how he is using a new technology in aiding the weight loss process

HARTFORD, Conn. — In this edition of Healthy Direction, Dr. Kusher from Compass Fat Loss explains how his program is introducing a novel diagnostic tool which takes the program to an entirely new level, uncovering health risks like they never could before.  It gives a much deeper look at patients’ risks for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and a host of other metabolic conditions.  This process gives even more data to assess progress and view areas which may need more attention, resulting in the best available outcomes yet following the Compass Fat Loss Program.  

Healthy Direction is sponsored by Compass Fat Loss.

Credit: CFL