Making a Difference: Tent company shifts from events to donating meals

With events s canceled the company is setting up a massive tent and using their warehouse to work with a local food distributor to donate 10,000 meals

In our new series, Making a Difference, we are interviewing people who have no choice but to work on the front lines during this uncertain and unprecedented time.

Today we hear from the President of Greenwich Tent Company, a company that is usually in the midst of its busy season setting up for events like weddings and parties.