Making a Difference: Tent company shifts from events to donating meals

In our new series, Making a Difference, we are interviewing people who have no choice but to work on the front lines during this uncertain and unprecedented time.
Today we hear from the President of Greenwich Tent Company, a company that is usually in the midst of its busy season setting up for events like weddings and parties.
Now that all of that is canceled the company is setting up a massive tent and using their warehouse to work with a local food distributor to donate 10,000 meals to food-insecure people over the course of the next few months.