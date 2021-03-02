Matt on the Move | New Year New You: Ashiastu

Ashiatsu massage is an old Indian type of massage that involves walking on your back.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Santina Guiliano lets her feet do the talking, when it comes to her business, Body Focus therapeutic massage.

She stands tall in the massage therapy business -- on your back.

Ashiatsu massage is an old Indian type of massage that involves walking on your back.

With new techniques she spends the bulk of a 50-minute session using her body weight, and handles on the ceiling, to push down on your muscles.