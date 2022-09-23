Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation.
Now he wants to know: Save It or Shave It?
FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
We asked for your input. Viewers donated a minimum of $5 in the "Save It" or "Shave It" pots, to cast your vote on whether Matt will keep his beard or it goes!
Every $50 donated will allow The Village to purchase a new coat. The goal is to buy 100 new coats in time for the chilly weather to set in.
Children will receive the coats from The Village at a community event on Oct. 27. More details to come.
