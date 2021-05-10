5-year-old from West Hartford becomes viral sensation

One video in particular has gained nearly 4 million views on Twitter, more than a million on Facebook, and half a million views on Instagram!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A special 5-year-old is a viral star!

Michael Rivera Jr. from West Hartford has some moves and has gained a following on social media where he's better known as 'Mikenice'.

His father, Michael Sr., said whether it's TikTok or a party, his son is always stealing the show!

One video, in particular, has gained nearly 4 million views on Twitter, more than a million on Facebook, and half a million views on Instagram!

Michael's family stopped by at FOX61 News Monday morning to talk about the viral success.

"He was well known before that because he randomly dances at the park and everybody knows him," said Michael Sr. regarding his son, "We posted the video and it just took off it was amazing."

Dancing in front of the camera is new to Michael Jr. but he eventually got the hang of it, according to his family.

Michael Jr. had already stated before his success that he wanted to be famous and to be a TikTok star!

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.