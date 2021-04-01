Madison native writes book to inspire small acts of kindness

From December 25 to January 5 they are on a mission to hand out 10,000 baked star cookies and promote small acts of kindness that can make a big difference

MADISON, Conn. — A Madison native has written a book to inspire small acts of kindness that can make big difference.

Kate West has brought her Italian-American holiday traditions and cherished childhood memories with her beloved Nona to the page.

Her book “LeBefana and the Christmas Star” follows an enchanting character from ancient Italian folklore that children have been celebrating on the Eve of Epiphany (January 5) for centuries.

In the children’s book, the main character puts so much love into her baked star cookies that everyone who takes a bite begins to grow from that love within. It’s a message that West and her puppeteer partner Dina Gregory are now bringing to the streets of New York alongside New York City relief, an organization that hands out much-needed items to the area's homeless population.

“Ironically a puppet can make people feel more human. We’re providing a bit of sweetness, that little extra thing that might get someone through a day. Those moments of connection and a little laugh, a little lightheartedness,” said West.

From December 25 to January 5 they are on a mission to hand out 10,000 baked star cookies and promote small acts of kindness that can make a big difference.

The children’s book can currently be downloaded for free and over the next several days. Families are virtually invited into LaBefana’s magical kitchen where she is encouraging kids to deliver their own simple acts of kindness; things like asking a grandparent to share a story or delivering something sweet to someone in need of a smile.