CT OBGYN sheds light on important female health topics through social media

NORWALK, Conn. — Dr. Sheiva Ghofrany from Norwalk is growing more and more popular on Instagram with her honest, straight talk about important female health issues that are often misunderstood or suffered through in silence.

She’s gained thousands of Instagram followers @biglovefiercejuju by sticking to her mantra of ‘increasing knowledge and decreasing anxiety.’

Ghofrany is frank and intimate about her own life from several miscarriages to battling ovarian cancer. She also channels her decades of experience in Obstetrics & Gynecology, sharing videos of short, clear, and casual conversations on often misunderstood health issues like STDs, sex, infertility, pregnancy, and postpartum.

In 2020 Ghofrany teamed up with patient and now business partner Jenny Hayes to form “Tribe Called V”.

They’ve created an online community of moms. The teams host several live question and answer sessions a month discussing everything from pregnancy aches and pains to covid.

Ghofrany says, “ I want to form little communities of people who can have shared experiences—if they’ve had a miscarriage if they had a baby with down syndrome if they’ve had preeclampsia; When women open up I think they automatically feel like ‘oh my God, I just said something and then everyone else felt the same way. I am not alone.”