Using a virtual practice model at Compass Fat Loss on this edition of Healthy Direction.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this edition of Healthy Direction, Dr. Kusher from Compass Fat Loss explains how he was prepared to transfer his practice to a virtual environment and how his patients receive the care and support they always have been given. Compass Fat Loss is also prepared to accept new patients as the stay home order is in effect and people might want to take charge of their health. Dr. Kusher also explains an initiative he launched to help some displaced workers during this crisis.