Mixing yoga and high intensity training to get fitter

If the high intensity brings your heartrate up. The yoga breathing brings it down again

EAST LYME, Conn — For this installment of New Year, New You, we thought we’d do a little yoga…..crossed with some high intensity interval training.

According to Janel Opeka, creator of the OpekaFit Method, “Its an efficient way to increase your fitness level , burn calories, and increase your endurance.”

The idea to merge the two came during COVID. “What I believed in, and what I wanted to offer others, and the best way to do that was to teach others to be more functional flexible and fit, and to be done in a manner that can be done in 60 minutes.”

So she took new high intensity practices, and combined it with her love of yoga. “The whole idea with this program is to bring you up to your peak performance with the intervals, but to bring you down to your center with yoga, it’s almost like a metaphor for life”

If the high intensity brings your heartrate up. The yoga breathing brings it down again – and that’s what she’s trying to teach you. What do you get besides a tough workout? Good breathing ability – and a better ‘center’ – plus burning calories.

“You’re getting a complete workout . In 60 minutes you’re increasing your fitness level, burning fat, and increasing your aerobic capacity. That’s part of HIIT fitness. But you’re also getting the yoga part, which is strenghening your muscles, increasing your flexibility and motion, and enhancing your focus and your breath for stress management”

For more information on the OpekaFit Method, go to janelopeka.com

