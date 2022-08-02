x
More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Connecticut

The most recent positive mosquitoes have been found in Dairen, Greenwich, New Haven, Stamford, and Stratford.
Mosquitoes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A total of 18 mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus in Connecticut have been detected, just during July, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) announced Tuesday.

Over a dozen mosquitoes have been detected just this past week, mainly in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

The most recent positive mosquitoes have been found in Dairen, Greenwich, New Haven, Stamford, and Stratford.

Two mosquitoes have been found positive at New Haven's Beaver Pond Park.

Stamford's Cove Island Park has four positive WNV mosquitoes, three of them found most recently, and Sleepy Hollow Park has three positive mosquitoes, two of them found last week.

During the 2021 season, 208 mosquitoes from around the state tested positive for West Nile Virus.

There are no mosquitoes that have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) so far this season, and there are no confirmed human cases at this time.

