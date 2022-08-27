Mother, daughter abducted in Ansonia

Anyone that sees Joshua, Galylea, Eliana or the Honda Accord is asked to contact local law enforcement.

ANSONIA, Conn. — According to the Ansonia Police, 22 year-old Galylea Perez and her infant daughter Eliana Lopez were abducted by Joshua Lopez.

Joshua Lopez is a 23 year-old Ansonia resident. He is driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 2NCT89.

He implied that he had a gun, but no weapon has been displayed.

Perez has a New York no-contact order against Joshua Lopez.

It is believed that Joshua Perez may be headed to New York.

Anyone that sees Joshua, Galylea, Eliana or the Honda Accord is asked to contact local law enforcement. Do not approach or attempt to contact them.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.