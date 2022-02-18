'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Corpus Christi Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter

Baristas gave the young woman a cup that said "Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup" after noticing a man was hovering.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi mother is thanking Starbucks employees for looking out for her daughter while she was in the store.

Brandy Roberson posted to Facebook that her high school aged daughter was alone in Starbucks on Staples St. and S. Padre Island Dr. when a man approached her.

"She was sitting at her table alone studying and this man came by and noticed what she was studying and wanted to talk to her about it," Roberson said. "He, I think, just kind of became really loud and animated about it," Roberson said.

A barista handed her “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up,” with a note on the cup that said "Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup."

The post now has more than 56,000 times on Facebook.

"How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!" Roberson said in the post.

Roberson said her daughter did feel safe and did not remove the lid, and was sure to let the baristas know.

The daughter said the whole team at Starbucks was watching over her the rest of the time she was there.

The mother said she is so grateful for everyone at the store who helped look after her daughter and made her feel safe.