CRT teams up with bakery for Mother's day delivery

They put together 86 boxes, each topped with a handwritten note, and filled with something sweet.

AVON, Conn. — In honor of Mother's Day, BouNam Bakery in Avon teamed up with the Community Renewal Team to make a special delivery.

They put together 86 boxes, each topped with a handwritten note, and filled with something sweet. However the meaning behind them, is something much sweeter.

"To let someone know that we’re thinking of them, there’s someone that you don’t even know, that thinks about you, and wants you to do well in life, and hopes that you know that someone cares about you," said Khamla Vorsane.

She and her sister Chan own the bakery.

They donated the boxes of baked goods for moms on Mother’s Day, in honor of their own late mother, and their first Mother’s Day without her.

"My mom said you know the best time to give is when you have very little cause someone else has absolutely nothing and we’ve always believed in that philosophy."

It rings true for them now more than ever. their bakery was open for just three weeks before they had to switch to take-out only over COVID-19 concerns.

"Even though it’s a hard time for everyone right now butt to we thought that you know, we have enough, why not give back because obviously someone has less than what we have now," said Vorsane/

So with the help of family and friends, they packed up the boxes to go to the community renewal team’s housing for seniors and families in Bloomfield, Hartford, and East Hartford

Most of the boxes were dropped off to residents at CRT Generations where grandparents who care their grandchildren live.

Jason Black, communications director, Community Renewal Team, said,"It’s a really big thing to be able to say thank you to them for their hard work every single day helping to take care of their grandkids and to really to step in 13:26

But the most important delivery was the message the Vorsane sisters wanted to share.