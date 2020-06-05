How you can celebrate Mother's Day in CT despite pandemic

Plans to celebrate Mom may look a little different this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but local businesses are trying to make it easier for families in Connecticut.
Restaurant Offerings:
Bertucci's is offering a special Mother's Day menus. The restaurant is offering two meal packages that can be customized, depending on family size. The first includes rolls, salad, pizzas and cannoli's. The second offers rolls, salad, spaghetti and meatballs, and cannoli's. Both offer a "special dessert for mom and a beautiful rose."
Website: Bertuccis.com
Locations:
Avon - 380 W Main St. - (860) 676-1177
Darien - 54 Post Rd- (203) 655-4299
Glastonbury - 2882 Main St - (860) 633-2225
Newington - 2929 Berlin Turnpike - (860) 666-1949
The Capital Grille, which has locations in Hartford and Stamford, is offering a three-course meal for pick-up. The restaurant is also offering selections from its special Mother's Day Weekend Takeout Menu. Orders can be picked up May 8th - May 11th. Warming instructions will be included.
Website: TheCapitalGrille.com
Phone (Hartford): (860) 244-0075
Address (Hartford): 44 Front Street, Hartford
Phone (Stamford): (203) 967-000
Address (Stamford): 230 Tresser Blvd, Stamford
Carbone's Kitchen in Bloomfield and Carbone's Prime in Rocky Hill are both offering a Mother's Day menu, which features stuffed tenderloin, lemon garlic chicken or stuffed pork loin for entrees. The complete dinner serves 3 people and costs $42 / person.
Website: CarbonesKitchen.com
Phone: (860) 904-2111
Address: Wintonbury Mall, Bloomfield
Website: CarbonesPrime.com
Phone: (860) 969-8088
Address: 838 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill
J. Gilbert's in Glastonbury is offering to "feed the whole family," in honor of Mother's Day. The restaurant has carryout menus featuring items like salmon, prime sirloin and lobster tail.
Website: Jgilberts.com
Phone: (860) 659-0409
Address: 185 Glastonbury Blvd, Glastonbury
LongHorn Steakhouse is offering some of its signature items for curbside to-go service, including a selection of steaks. Where permissible, bottles of wine are available for $15, as well as mix-and-match six-packs of beer for $10.
Website: LongHornSteakhouse.com
Locations:
Southington – 1020 West Street - (860) 378-0251
New Haven – 70 Universal Drive - (203) 776-4676
Shelton – 838 Bridgeport Avenue – (203) 994-9852
Manchester – 350 Buckland Hills Drive – (860) 644-4676
Enfield – 10 Phoenix Avenue – (860) 741-0506
Waterford – 850 Hartford Turnpike – (860) 440-2881
Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury is offering a Mother's Day Meal for four. Available only on May 10th, there are a number of options to choose from including mustard & maple glazed salmon or beef sirloin with horseradish cream. The package cost $135.
Website: MillwrightsRestaurant.com
Phone : (80) 651-5500
Address: 77 West St, Simsbury
Olive Garden is offering two ready-two-bake bundle options - which include giant cheese stuffed shells or classic lasagna. A jumbo salad and breadsticks are also included. The cheese stuffed package serves up to five people and starts at $40. The classic lasagna meal serves up to 8 people and starts at $50.
Website: OliveGarden.com
Locations:
Waterbury – 495 Union Street – (203) 597-0775
West Hartford – 1441 New Britain Avenue – (860) 521-9049
North Haven – 310 Universal Drive North – (203) 234-1327
Orange – 439 Boston Post Road – (203) 795-8600
Danbury – 36 Backus Avenue – (203) 743-2144
Manchester – 1550 Pleasant Valley Road – (860) 644-7095
Enfield – 41 Hazard Avenue – (860) 741-6616
Rooster Company in Newington is offering a Mother's Day Menu, which the restaurant called "cold picnic style." For $80, the package can feed four people and includes items like quiche lorraine, potato salad, fresh fruits and more. Orders must be placed by May 8th. Pick-up is available on May 10th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Website: RoosterCompany.net
Phone: (860) 757-3969
Address: 1076 Main St, Newington
Flower Delivery:
BloomyCT, a new business in Connecticut, is offering free delivery for Mother's Day. The company is a locally based direct-to-doorstep plant and flower delivery service. It is offering unique mason-jar arrangements for moms. The company says free delivery is available in Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Westbrook, Old Saybrook, Essex, Old Lyme, Middletown, Hamden, East Haven and New Haven residents. Those in areas not mentioned can contact the company directly.
Website: Bloomy-CT.square.site
Dillions Florist in Milford has a number of bouquets to choose from, and is offering free deliveries for local orders, with some restrictions.
Website: DillionsFloristMilford.com
Special Events:
Downtown Milford is offering a unique activity to celebrate moms and highlight small businesses. Starting May 1, participating stores are offering a special "window-shopping display." Each display includes three or more gift items along with prices, sizes and information on how to make a purchase. Shoppers can select and order directly from the shop, which will then be available for pick-up.
Website: https://bit.ly/3fpL7CW