How you can celebrate Mother's Day in CT despite pandemic

Local businesses are trying to make it easier for families in this state to celebrate the special day

Plans to celebrate Mom may look a little different this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but local businesses are trying to make it easier for families in Connecticut.

Restaurant Offerings:

Bertucci's is offering a special Mother's Day menus. The restaurant is offering two meal packages that can be customized, depending on family size. The first includes rolls, salad, pizzas and cannoli's. The second offers rolls, salad, spaghetti and meatballs, and cannoli's. Both offer a "special dessert for mom and a beautiful rose."

Website: Bertuccis.com

Locations:

Avon - 380 W Main St. - (860) 676-1177

Darien - 54 Post Rd- (203) 655-4299

Glastonbury - 2882 Main St - (860) 633-2225

Newington - 2929 Berlin Turnpike - (860) 666-1949

The Capital Grille, which has locations in Hartford and Stamford, is offering a three-course meal for pick-up. The restaurant is also offering selections from its special Mother's Day Weekend Takeout Menu. Orders can be picked up May 8th - May 11th. Warming instructions will be included.

Website: TheCapitalGrille.com

Phone (Hartford): (860) 244-0075

Address (Hartford): 44 Front Street, Hartford

Phone (Stamford): (203) 967-000

Address (Stamford): 230 Tresser Blvd, Stamford

Carbone's Kitchen in Bloomfield and Carbone's Prime in Rocky Hill are both offering a Mother's Day menu, which features stuffed tenderloin, lemon garlic chicken or stuffed pork loin for entrees. The complete dinner serves 3 people and costs $42 / person.

Website: CarbonesKitchen.com

Phone: (860) 904-2111

Address: Wintonbury Mall, Bloomfield

Website: CarbonesPrime.com

Phone: (860) 969-8088

Address: 838 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill

J. Gilbert's in Glastonbury is offering to "feed the whole family," in honor of Mother's Day. The restaurant has carryout menus featuring items like salmon, prime sirloin and lobster tail.

Website: Jgilberts.com

Phone: (860) 659-0409

Address: 185 Glastonbury Blvd, Glastonbury

LongHorn Steakhouse is offering some of its signature items for curbside to-go service, including a selection of steaks. Where permissible, bottles of wine are available for $15, as well as mix-and-match six-packs of beer for $10.

Website: LongHornSteakhouse.com

Locations:

Southington – 1020 West Street - (860) 378-0251

New Haven – 70 Universal Drive - (203) 776-4676

Shelton – 838 Bridgeport Avenue – (203) 994-9852

Manchester – 350 Buckland Hills Drive – (860) 644-4676

Enfield – 10 Phoenix Avenue – (860) 741-0506

Waterford – 850 Hartford Turnpike – (860) 440-2881

Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury is offering a Mother's Day Meal for four. Available only on May 10th, there are a number of options to choose from including mustard & maple glazed salmon or beef sirloin with horseradish cream. The package cost $135.

Website: MillwrightsRestaurant.com

Phone : (80) 651-5500

Address: 77 West St, Simsbury

Olive Garden is offering two ready-two-bake bundle options - which include giant cheese stuffed shells or classic lasagna. A jumbo salad and breadsticks are also included. The cheese stuffed package serves up to five people and starts at $40. The classic lasagna meal serves up to 8 people and starts at $50.

Website: OliveGarden.com

Locations:

Waterbury – 495 Union Street – (203) 597-0775

West Hartford – 1441 New Britain Avenue – (860) 521-9049

North Haven – 310 Universal Drive North – (203) 234-1327

Orange – 439 Boston Post Road – (203) 795-8600

Danbury – 36 Backus Avenue – (203) 743-2144

Manchester – 1550 Pleasant Valley Road – (860) 644-7095

Enfield – 41 Hazard Avenue – (860) 741-6616

Rooster Company in Newington is offering a Mother's Day Menu, which the restaurant called "cold picnic style." For $80, the package can feed four people and includes items like quiche lorraine, potato salad, fresh fruits and more. Orders must be placed by May 8th. Pick-up is available on May 10th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Website: RoosterCompany.net

Phone: (860) 757-3969

Address: 1076 Main St, Newington

Flower Delivery:

BloomyCT, a new business in Connecticut, is offering free delivery for Mother's Day. The company is a locally based direct-to-doorstep plant and flower delivery service. It is offering unique mason-jar arrangements for moms. The company says free delivery is available in Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Westbrook, Old Saybrook, Essex, Old Lyme, Middletown, Hamden, East Haven and New Haven residents. Those in areas not mentioned can contact the company directly.

Website: Bloomy-CT.square.site

Dillions Florist in Milford has a number of bouquets to choose from, and is offering free deliveries for local orders, with some restrictions.

Website: DillionsFloristMilford.com

Special Events: