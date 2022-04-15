Motorcycle crash in Groton leaves one dead, police say

The identity of the victim has not been released.

GROTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Groton that left one person dead.

Groton Town Police said that the victim's name is not being released at this time, but they said he was 47 years old.

Police said at approximately 6:18 p.m., they responded to the area of Sandy Hollow Road and Allyn Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police, firefighters, EMT's and paramedics provided treatment to the victim and determined he had sustained serious injuries. The victim was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

Groton Police is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information that may assist the police in their investigation to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as they come.

