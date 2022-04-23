No major injuries after motorcycle splits in 2 on I-84 in Vernon: Firefighters

Firefighters remind drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists as the weather gets warmer.

VERNON, Conn. — A motorcycle had "split in two" in a crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon late Saturday morning.

The Town of Vernon Fire Department, along with EMS crews and Connecticut State Police, was dispatched at 11:43 a.m. to I-84 west near Exit 67 for multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash. Callers described that a motorcycle had "split in two."

State police noted there were no major injuries and that the person involved was alert and walking around, according to firefighters. EMS evaluated a person on the scene.

"Stay safe out there and remember to look out for bikers as the weather warms up!" Vernon firefighters said.

