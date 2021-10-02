Motorcyclist fatally injured after head-on collision in Southington

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that happened Friday night that left a motorcyclist fatally injured.

Southington Police responded to Queen Street for a report of a car versus motorcycle with serious injuries at around 9:47 p.m. They found a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading northbound hit a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound. The collision was in the northbound lane.

The motorcyclist identified as Garrett Vanepps, appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The car driver and the passenger did not appear to suffer any injuries.

Police say Vanepps later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Neal Ayotte at (860)-621-0101 or email nayotte@southingtonpolice.org.

Josh Oculam is an assignment editor at FOX61 News. He can be reached at joculam@fox61.com

