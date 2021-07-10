Motorcyclist killed in 2 vehicle crash in Waterbury

The driver of a slingshot motorcycle has died from his injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday night a serious accident involving a slingshot motorcycle and an Infiniti sedan car took place. The crash occurred in the area of Meriden Road at Manor Avenue.

Police say that the 40-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and later died from them. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police the driver of the car is cooperating with investigating officers.

The Waterbury Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident. They are asking anyone with any information to contact them at (203)346-3975.

Police have not released the identity of the driver of the motorcycle.

