Motorcyclist killed in fatal car crash in Torrington

He died of internal injuries at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police say a motorcyclist died from internal injuries after a car crash Thursday night on East Main Street.

Officers arrived at the scene at 9:46 p.m. to a crash that involved a motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling East on East Main Street when it struck a Jeep attempting a left turn into Market 32 Plaza. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was conscious and complaining of pelvic pain.

He was transferred to CHH by Lifestar helicopter where his condition rapidly deteriorated and died.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Officers say the Jeep driver, a 58-year-old male from Harwinton and his 16-year-old daughter cooperated with police. Police say the driver was not impaired and stated the motorcycle was not in his line of sight and saw no headlights approaching.

Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team is handling the crash and witnesses are encouraged to contact (860)-489-2090 or (860)-489-2063.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.