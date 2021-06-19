Motorcyclist killed in Litchfield crash

Nicholas Donahue, 32, from Thomaston was pronounced dead at the scene

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — A motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle and getting ejected into a mowing trailer Friday afternoon.

Nicholas Donahue, 32, from Thomaston was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:53 PM by a doctor.

State Police said Donahue was driving North on Old Northfield Road in Litchfield when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and was ejected while the vehicle crashed and skidded across the pavement.

The tractor driver sustained no injuries.

Both vehicles were towed by CT Auto and secured by Troop L.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Grice #905 at 860-626-7900

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.