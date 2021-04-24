Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Clinton crash

CLINTON, Connecticut — A motorcyclist was transported by Life Star air ambulance from a Clinton crash scene with life-threatening injuries on Saturday afternoon.
The Clinton Police Department says they responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Glenwood Road and Killingworth Turnpike (Route 81), just north of I-95, at 3:32 p.m. The accident involved two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported, via LIFE STAR, to Yale New Haven Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
There were no other reported injuries and the accident remains under investigation. Anybody with information related to the accident is encouraged to call the Clinton Police Department at (860) 669-0451.