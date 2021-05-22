Motorcyclist taken to hospital after East Hartford crash

The cycle crashed near the CTown Supermarket.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon, around 1 p.m. They say a man on a motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed, and crashed into a vehicle at the CTown Supermarket on Main Street.

Police tell FOX61's Elisha Machado the man came off the motorcycle and had to be transported to the hospital. There's no word yet on the driver's condition.

BREAKING: @EastHartfordPD investigating a motorcycle crash near Main St & Risley St. Police tell me a man riding a motorcycle was speeding across traffic and crashed into the CTown parking lot. 1 car hit by the motorcycle. Motorcyclist taken to the hospital. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/zckuVBOntc — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) May 22, 2021

