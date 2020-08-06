Pedestrian, motorcycle involved in crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police say they are investigating a crash that involved a motorcyle and a pedestrian.
The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. in the area of 1700 Main Street, according to Lieutenant Paul Cicero. He says that both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian have been transported to local hospitals with what are believed to be serious injuries.
Police have closed Main Street between Florence Street and Mather Street for their investigation.
This is a developing story; we'll bring you more details as they become available.