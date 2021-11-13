First responders mourn sudden death of former chief of Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association

A procession will take place Sunday, taking Chief Joseph Grayeb from Hartford Hospital to Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — First responders in Rocky Hill are mourning the sudden death of a former Volunteer Ambulance Association Chief.

Joseph Grayeb was at a Rocky Hill High School football game Friday evening while performing his duties when he suffered a medical emergency, Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association announced in a release that local police shared on social media.

Grayeb was sent to Hartford Hospital, where he succumbed to his condition, according to officials. He was 54 years old.

A procession will take place Sunday, taking Grayeb from the hospital to Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill.

The procession will travel on Interstate-91 South and taking Exit 23 at Rocky Hill. The route continues onto right onto West Street, left onto Cromwell Ave., left onto Brook Street toward the funeral home. It's expected to arrive there at around 10 a.m. Road and lane closures are expected.

FOX61 has reached out to Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Assoc. for further comment.

