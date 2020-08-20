Woman dead, man, 7-year-old child hospitalized after MTA Light Rail crash in Baltimore

Four Baltimore City Fire units were called to the scene and used special tools to free trapped individuals impacted by the crash.

BALTIMORE — One person is dead after three people were trapped following an MTA Light Rail train collision, involving a vehicle, in Downtown Baltimore Thursday, according to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

The incident happened on North Howard Street and West Mulberry Street, fire officials said.

A woman, 30-year-old a man and a 7-year-old child were trapped, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said.

Officials said the woman has died as a result of the collision, according to our CBS partner in Baltimore. There were also serious injuries at the scene, officials said.

Crews were able to free the other trapped patients. The patients were transported to an area hospital, including the train operator, officials said.

Four Baltimore City Fire units were called to the scene and used special tools to free the trapped individuals impacted by the crash. MTA brought in an apparatus to lift the train from the scene.

All vehicular traffic near the scene has been blocked. Police blocked off North Howard Street and West Saratoga Street.

At this time, the train rail has stopped from North Avenue to Camden, officials said.