Multi-car crash shuts down I-91 South in Hartford

State Police tell FOX61 that the area of exit 32 is closed and drivers traveling in the area are asked to use alternate routes.
HARTFORD, Conn. — I-91 Southbound is shut down near exit 32 Tuesday night after a multi-vehicle crash, the CT Department of Transportation reports.

The collision occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m.

State Police tell FOX61 that the area of the accident scene is closed and drivers traveling in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

The investigation is in its early stages.

No further information was immediately available. FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.

