Multi-family home in West Hartford suffers significant fire damage

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — All on-duty fire companies had to respond to an electrical fire in a multi-family house in West Hartford Saturday afternoon.

West Hartford Fire Chief Greg Priest said that at 12:46 p.m., the West Hartford Public Safety Dispatch received a report of an electrical fire at 44 Lilley Road. The house is a 3-story multi-family residence.

Priest said when fire crews arrived they saw there was a fire on the second and third floors. They discovered nobody was inside the house but there were several animals. Due to the construction of the house, crews faced challenging fire conditions.

Priest said the majority of the fire was handled within an hour but fire crews stayed on the scene for hours after.

Nobody was hurt during the incident including all responders. The house suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage. The Red Cross is now assisting the residents of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

