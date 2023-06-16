Multi-vehicle Naugatuck crash leaves 3 hospitalized with serious injuries

New Haven Road (Route 63) is shut down at Cross Street and Osborn Road until further notice.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A multi-vehicle crash in Naugatuck left three people hospitalized with serious injuries on Friday night.

Naugatuck police said at about 8:20 p.m., officers, Naugatuck EMS and Naugatuck fire were dispatched to a traffic crash on New Haven Road (Route 63) between Cross Street and Warren Avenue which involved one motor vehicle and three motorcycles.

Three adults were taken to the Waterbury Hosptial and Saint Mary's Hospital with serious physical injuries.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is on the scene and New Haven Road is shut down at Cross Street and Osborn Road until further notice. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

