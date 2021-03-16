Multiple brush fires igniting across CT as the fire danger remained high Monday

Red Flag warnings mean critical fire weather conditions are occurring. Any fire that may start may spread rapidly and come difficult to extinguish.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Red Flag warnings were issued the last couple of days due to high wind, low relative humidity levels, and dead to dry vegetation.

Meriden Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan talked to FOX1 on what you shouldn’t do during this time - Meriden fire crews tackled a brush fire Friday.

“Red flag days are no fire in the backyard days,” Chief Morgan said. “Any fire could become a big fire so we advise people who are going to go out to hike in the woods or in the wilderness not to smoke not to start fires to stay warm these are the kind of things that can get out of hand”

Given the conditions, Morgan said, "take a typical day like today, you wouldn’t think that there would be a high fire danger but it’s a combination of a lot of factors. The relative humidity, the fact that it’s very dry makes it more difficult, makes the fire easier to run, the wind is a big factor."

Crews in Derby battled a fire Monday around 4:30 in the evening. This happening near RT 34, Osbornedale State Park - the fire spread about 3-4 acres. Mutual aid from surrounding towns were called in to help.