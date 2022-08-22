2 injured in Vernon tractor trailer collision

Around 7:30 a.m., the Fire Department, Vernon EMS, Rockville Medic, and the Connecticut State Police responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on I-84 east.

VERNON, Conn. — State police are investigating a collision between two tractor trailers in Vernon this morning that left one driver seriously injured and the other with minor injuries.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Vernon Fire Department, Vernon EMS, Rockville Medic, and the Connecticut State Police responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on I-84 east in the area of exit 64 and 65.

First responders found the drivers of two tractor trailers at the scene: Olusola Adeoti, who was found outside his vehicle with minor injuries, and Travis Dorsey, who was heavily entrapped with serious injuries, according to state police.

State police said that Dorsey was driving east on I-84 near exit 65 in the right lane when he drove into the right shoulder and struck the rear of a parked tractor trailer with Adeoti inside. The parked vehicle was pushed into a CT DOT light pole.

The fire department said that Dorsey was removed from his vehicle after just over an hour and transported to Hartford Hospital by a LIFE STAR helicopter.

Adeoti was also taken to Hartford Hospital by Vernon EMS, according to state police.

State police said that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene to help with large quantities of fuel leaking from the tractor trailers, and the Department of Consumer Protection responded to handle a large quantity of food products from within one of the vehicles.

The three right lanes of the highway remained closed and the accident is currently under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Trooper First Class Timothy Benjamin #491,CSP Troop C (Tolland Barracks) at 860-896-3200x8061.

