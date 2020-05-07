Police: multiple victims in Old Lyme assault

At least two people are being transported to the hospital

OLD LYME, Conn. — Connecticut State Police say they are responding to an assault on Rogers Lake Road in Old Lyme.

The call came in at about 8:15 p.m. with troopers from Troop F responding. Life Star air ambulance was requested, then canceled. State Police say two people were injured.

FOX61 spoke with neighbors who say the scene was shocking and horrific.

Neighbors report hearing loud arguments in a nearby home on Roger’s Lake Trail and say they saw at least three people injured and screaming, at least one was bloodied and appeared stabbed or otherwise hurt.

Neighbors say the details surrounding the incident are unclear but report a shovel was used in the incident.

At this time, state police are checking cars for anyone who may be trying to sneak out of the area, but just who police are looking or watching out for is still being developed.