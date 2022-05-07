Multiple trucks set on fire in North Haven; arson investigation underway: Firefighters

Officials also found several other trucks nearby on fire and/or doused in a flammable substance.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn — Multiple trucks near a North Haven business were believed to be set on fire late Friday evening, prompting officials to start an arson investigation.

The North Haven Fire Department was called to Powdered Metal Drive around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an explosion with fire, officials said. A resident on Frost Drive initially called in the report to firefighters, according to officials.

Fire crews arrived at a business and found a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames. Officials said they also found several other trucks nearby on fire and/or doused in a flammable substance after a preliminary investigation.

The fire department did not report any injuries.

The North Haven Fire Department has since started an arson investigation, with North Haven police providing assistance.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the North Haven Fire Department.

