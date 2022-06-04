First responders offer testimony as Dabate trial rolls into 2nd day

More witnesses were called to the stand to testify in the courtroom, describing the moment they entered the home on that December day in 2015.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — The murder trial against Rick Dabate continued Wednesday at Rockville Superior Court.

Testimonies included former and current first responders, but the question prosecutors kept pushing was - why was there no sighting of a suspect running or driving off in a hurry after the crime happened?

"I just wanted to see that Connie had some representation in the room of people that have really been waiting for this to be resolved," said Mary Ann Libby of Stafford.

Libby was one of the few people who sat in on Wednesday's trial and someone who knew Connie Dabate well through PTO since they were part of the same school system.

"A mom and just part of the community working out at the Y and helping out at the schools," added Libby.

During the testimony, two witnesses said the call initially came in as a home invasion on Birchview Drive in Ellington and when they entered the home, they saw a trail of blood leading to the kitchen where they found Dabate on the ground, tied to a chair.

A former volunteer firefighter who also responded was told by Dabate, "They're still in the house."

Witnesses stated they did not see anyone driving away when they were headed to the home or anyone outside.

According to the arrest warrant, Dabate told a trooper, a large person with camouflage clothing and a mask had shot him and his wife who was in the basement at the time.

That is when troopers headed to the basement and there, found Connie Dabate's body accompanied by a gun, a box cutter with blood and a hammer.

Libby said hearing the gruesome details is difficult, but a reminder the case can finally have a resolution as to who killed Connie Dabate two days before Christmas over six years ago.

"I was shocked obviously and upset, and it was right before Christmas and all I could think about was her kids," added Libby.

