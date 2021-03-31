Murphy, Blumenthal call for Senate to pass gun background check legislation

Earlier this month, Murphy led 45 senators, including Blumenthal, in reintroducing the Background Check Expansion Act

HARTFORD—U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Connecticut gun violence prevention advocates will hold a press conference in Hartford calling on the U.S. Senate to pass background checks legislation.

Earlier this month, Murphy led 45 senators, including Blumenthal, in reintroducing the Background Check Expansion Act to expand federal background checks to all gun sales, and Blumenthal led 26 senators, including Murphy, in reintroducing the Background Check Completion Act to close the “Charleston Loophole” in the background check system. “Don’t Count Us Out,” Murphy said on Meet the Press this Sunday as he discussed the path forward for gun reform legislation to expand background checks. Both pieces of legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives on March 11.

Blumenthal, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, is conducting a series of hearings to further explore specific gun violence reforms that are both constitutional and common sense.

