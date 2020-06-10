Watch Live: Senators Murphy, Blumenthal holding roundtable discussion on ACA lawsuit to be heard by Supreme Court next month

Murphy, Blumenthal, elected officials and constituents will discuss "what’s at stake for the over 1.5 million people in Connecticut with pre-existing conditions.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state's leaders on Capitol Hill are holding a roundtable discussion Tuesday afternoon to discuss an issue that will be heard by the Supreme Court next month.

According to a release, the court is set to hear the White House and Republican-led lawsuit, California v. Texas, one week after the presidential election.

Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, along with other elected officials and their constituents will discuss "what’s at stake for the over 1.5 million people in Connecticut and over 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions."

The lawmakers say the roundtable comes as the U.S. Senate prepares to hold confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.