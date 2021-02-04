Sen. Murphy highlights program aimed at providing rental assistance

UniteCT is a new state program to provide rental and utility assistance to those financially impacted by COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy visited The Open Hearth shelter in Hartford Friday to highlight a program that will help people still struggling to pay bills during the pandemic.

This month, the Connecticut delegation and Gov. Ned Lamont announced the launch of UniteCT, a new state program to provide rental and utility assistance to those financially impacted by COVID-19.

The American Rescue Plan provides $187 million in funding for the program in addition to the $237 million allocated in the December COVID-19 stimulus package.

“UniteCT is also open to landlords because we also know there’s a lot of small landlords in this state who have tenants who have not been able to pay their rent who may be facing foreclosure,” said Murphy.

Anyone interested in applying to the program can visit https://portal.ct.gov/DOH/DOH/Programs/UniteCT

