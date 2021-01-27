Mystic Aquarium rescues seal pup from Stonington beach

It's the first rescue since the aquarium reopened their animal rescue program in November

STONINGTON, Conn. — A young seal pup is doing okay after it was rescued this weekend by Mystic Aquarium.

The aquarium said that last Saturday, the seal pup was found stranded on the shores of Mason's Island in Stonington at the mouth of the Mystic River. They believe that humans and dogs may have scared the pup's mother away and she did not return.

According to the aquarium, the pup's white coat, called lanugo, indicated that the mother gave birth to the pup very recently.

The pup was brought back to the facility where staff said it's doing well and is healthy. The pup will receive needed nutrition and rehabilitation before being released back into the wild.