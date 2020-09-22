Gov. Lamont makes announcement regarding Mystic Aquarium's future

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Bysiewicz and the President of Mystic Aquarium

Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday the completion of a $31.5 million public-private restructure and investment in one of the state's most popular attractions, Mystic Aquarium

Lamont said that under the restructure, Mystic Aquarium has raised more than $10 million from private donors and eliminated $14.5 million in long-term debt. The State of Connecticut will make available a $7 million line of credit for working capital, and the plan calls for Mystic Aquarium to replace the state funding with private capital following recovery from COVID-19.

The governor's office said Mystic Aquarium, one of the largest tourist attractions in Connecticut and a centerpiece of the state’s $18 billion annual tourism economy, had a yearly attendance of 800,000 people pre-COVID, and serves 100,000 students in the state with distance learning and other education programs. It is home to 5,000 animals, including endangered and threatened marine mammals. The facility closed to the public on March 17 and reopened on July 1.

“We are appreciative of Governor Lamont and Commissioner Lehman, state and federal leaders, board donors, and new donors for an incredibly collaborative approach to positioning Mystic Aquarium for the future,” Dr. Stephen M. Coan, president and CEO of Mystic Aquarium, said.