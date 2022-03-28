Mystic Aquarium to return gray seal to ocean on Tuesday

The 3-month-old seal was rescued in February

STONINGTON, Conn. — A young gray seal rescued and rehabilitated by Mystic Aquarium will be returned to the sea on Tuesday.

The seal, which is about 3 months old, was rescued from Misquamicut Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island on February 15.

The animal was found minimally responsive and in very thin body condition and weighed just 30 pounds, officials said.

During its rehabilitation, the seal received antibiotics for an infection and fluids for dehydration. Over the last month in the Animal Rescue Program, he has more than doubled his weight; currently weighing in at over 60 pounds.

Officials said the seal has recovered well in rehabilitation and is ready to return to his ocean home. The gray seal will be released Tuesday morning in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.